Shubman Gill's Heartwarming Gesture For Team India Despite Injury Ahead of 2nd Test in Guwahati is Motivating - Check Deets

India's captain Shubman Gill, center, leaves the field after retired hurt on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata | Image: AP

Ind vs SA: After picking up a neck injury, captain Shubman Gill missed the opening Test in Kolkata which India lost. The team will now take on South Africa in the second game in Guwahati and that would be a must-win contest for the hosts. It is still unclear if Gill can participate in that game. But reports confirm that Gill, who is the captain of the side, would be present in Guwahati to cheer for the side, which should motivate the players significantly.

Final Call on Gill on Nov. 21

The source told NDTV that there is little to no chance of Gill featuring in the game as playing the crucial Test would mean risking the chance of aggravating the injury and that is something no one would want. The source also revealed that a final call on Gill's participation would be taken on November 21 - on the eve of the game.

In case Gill does not recover in time for the 2nd Test, it is certain Rishabh Pant would be in charge of the side as the stand-by skipper. It is also reported that allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been asked to join the side for the 2nd Test.

He was released from the squad before the Kolkata Test to take part in the unofficial ODI series against South Africa A. India A currently lead the series 2-0.

India Look to Avoid Clean-Sweep