'When I See Those Boys...': Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Lays Down The Law For Reigning T20I Champions India Before Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against UAE

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is all set to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Unlike its previous edition, the continental tournament will be played in a T20I format this time around.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup is a dress rehearsal for the Indian team as far as their aspirations of defending their World T20 title goes. India open their campaign with a game against the United Arab Emirates that will be played on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Skipper SKY Lays Down The Law For His Indian Team

Team India will start the tournament as favourites. Under Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian T20I team has been a force to reckon with and they still haven't lost a series after their iconic World T20 win in 2024. The members of the Indian cricket team recently trained under lights for the first time to prepare for the tournament.

BCCI shared a footage of India's training session in which India skipper Suryakumar Yadav lavished praise on the members of India's T20I team. "To have such brilliant bunch around with unbelievable skill sets, always have a smile on my face when I see those boys on the ground because, the way they put their bodies on the line, I think that is what I want from them and they just enjoy on the ground," Suryakumar Yadav said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on their social media account.

India's Schedule For Asia Cup 2025 (Group Stage Matches)

September 10: India vs UAE in Dubai

September 14: India vs Pakistan in Dubai

September 19: India vs Oman in Abu Dhabi

India's Road To T20 World Cup 2026 Begins