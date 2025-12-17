Updated 17 December 2025 at 18:54 IST
Shubman Gill Suffers Foot Injury; India Opener To Be Rested For 4th T20I vs South Africa: Report
Shubman Gill set to miss 4th T20I vs South Africa in Lucknow due to foot injury; toss delayed by heavy fog at Ekana Stadium, adding uncertainty to the crucial clash.
Shubman Gill reacts after bowled out by South Africa's Marco Jansen during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala | Image: AP
Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is expected to be rested from the upcoming T20I match against South Africa. According to Cricbuzz, the 26-year-old has suffered a foot injury and might be unavailable for the fourth T20I at Lucknow.
The toss for the fourth T20I match between India and South Africa has been delayed due to excessive fog at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
