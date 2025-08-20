Shubman Gill's Appointment As T20I Vice Captain And Speculations Around Rohit Sharma's ODI Retirement Subtly Hint Towards Big Change In Indian Cricket

Indian cricket is going through a phase of transition and the youngsters are slowly, but steadily rising up to the occasion in order to claim their rightful places on the international stage. India recently overcame their biggest challenge and ended up levelling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Without the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian team wasn't expected to put up a fight, but Shubman Gill and his side fought valiantly and stunned England in their own backyard.

The chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav recently unveiled India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup. There was a lot of debate around Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's name before the squad selection. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in the Asia Cup squad as a travel reserve, whereas Gill has not only been included in the squad, but he has also been named as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy.

Indian Team Management Taking Baby Steps Towards Unified Captaincy

After the happenings of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, various reports claimed that Gautam Gambhir wanted Indian cricket to move towards unified captaincy. For the unversed, it means one captain for all three formats, as it has been the case with Indian cricket always. Things took a different turn recently after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket. With Surya in T20Is, Rohit in ODIs, and Shubman in Tests, India had three different captains in three different formats.

Recently, several reports also claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was willing to have honest conversations with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli regarding their future. With Gill becoming the vice captain of the side and the growing speculations around Rohit Sharma's ODI retirement, one thing becomes extremely evident that things are gradually moving towards unified captaincy and Gill is the only contender as of now to take up the biggest responsibility in Indian cricket.

Asia Cup 2025: India's Much-Needed Dress Rehearsal For World T20