Shubman Gill TROLLS CSK Again After GT Win to Seal Top-2 Spot in IPL 2026 Playoffs: 'Nandi 2'

GT vs CSK, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans were clinical as they hammered Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs to seal themselves a spot in the Top-2. For Gujarat, captain Shubman Gill came up with the goods once again with the bat as he hit a brilliant 37-ball 64. But it was what he did on social media after the match that made headlines. Not many would forget how Gill roasted CSK with a whistle after the Titans beat them in Chepauk. Now, Gill has taken it to the next level.

‘Yellow lights, blue ending’

Gill posted a picture on social media featuring Mohammed Siraj and Jos Buttler. The image was captioned: “Nandri 2. Yellow lights, blue ending." And in the image, you can see the trio with fingers placed on their lips – a gesture suggesting they had silenced the vocal CSK supporters.

"Yeah, very important, going into the playoffs, so very happy to go with the momentum that we have," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

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"Yeah, definitely, but, like, if I look at the games, even the first two games that we played, they were pretty close, so we knew that we are playing very competitive cricket. It's just about adding that extra 5%, and luckily we got that in the Delhi game, and we haven't looked back since," Gill spoke about how the win in Delhi changed things for the Titans.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 229/4 in 20 overs (B. Sai Sudharsan 84, Shubman Gill 64, Mukesh Choudhary 1-36, Spencer Johnson 1-47) beat Chennai Super Kings 140 all out in 13.4 overs (Shivam Dube 47, Matthew Short 24; Mohammed Siraj 3-26, Kagiso Rabada 3-32) by 89 runs

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