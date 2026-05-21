WATCH | Hardik Pandya CLAPS For MI Teammates For Dropping Easy Catch vs KKR in IPL 2026 Match

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Captain Hardik Pandya had a night to forget at the iconic Eden Gardens as Mumbai lost by four wickets. Hardik faced criticism after the loss as was expected with the side not living up to the expectations. During the game, Hardik was also spotted mocking his teammates which did not come across well. During the 10th over of the KKR chase, Hardik bowled a back-of-a-length delivery which was top-edged by Rovman Powell.

It seemed that the catch would easily be taken, but due to some confusion between Deepak Chahar and Robin Minz, no one attempted to go for the catch. Once the catch was not taken, Hardik clapped which seemed to be more out of sarcasm.

Here is the viral clip.

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Put in to bat, playoff-eliminated MI limped to 147/8. They were 41/4 in the 6th over before Hardik Pandya, 26, and Tilak Varma, 20, added 43 off 49 balls to steady things. Corbin Bosch’s unbeaten 32 off 18 then lifted MI near 150.

KKR’s wickets were shared by Saurabh Dubey 2/34, Cameron Green 2/23, Kartik Tyagi 2/37, and Sunil Narine 1/13.

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Chasing a modest 148, Manish Pandey’s 45 and Rovman Powell’s 40 put on 64 to keep KKR on course. Rinku Singh hit the winning runs and remained unbeaten on 9*.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 147/8 in 20 overs (Corbin Bosch 32 not out, Hardik Pandya 26; Cameron Green 2-23, Saurabh Debey 2-34) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 148/6 in 18.5 overs (Manish Pandey 45, Rovman Powell 40; Corbin Bosch 3-40) by four wickets.