Shubman Gill Warned Over Poor Form in Ahead of 2nd T20I in Chandigarh: 'Many Options Available For Opening Slot'

Ind vs SA: India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has not lived upto expectations lately and hence questions are being raised over his spot in the side. With the T20 World Cup coming up, India is looking to finalise a XI. With Gill underperforming, it is giving sleepless nights to the management. In fact, his spot in the side is also under the radar. For the unversed, Sanju Samson was regularly opening for the side in T20Is - but was removed during the Asia Cup when Gill was made the vice-captain. As per former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, Gill needs to get among the runs or else it would be hard for him to hold onto his spot.

‘Absolutely critical match for Shubman Gill’

"Absolutely critical match for Shubman Gill. He is going home. He comes from Chandigarh, and he needs to score the runs. There is a monkey on his back. He needs to dislodge that monkey. A question looming large is why Shubman Gill is required," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"There are many options available for the opening slot, and that is why the pressure is real. Yes, he is the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in T20Is, and the ODI and Test captain, an absolute gun player, the superstar India are investing in, but without runs, it will become difficult to remain in the team," he added.

Can Gill Bounce Back at Home?

Chandigarh is home for Gill and he knows the venue better than most and hence he would look to fare well and shut the critics. In the opening T20I, Gill perished for four off two balls. Spotlight would certainly be on him on Thursday when India take on South Africa in the second T20I.