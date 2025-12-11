Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Snubbed; Yashasvi Jaiswal Picks Most Hard-Working Player In Team India

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably the best white-ball players of the generation. They have been serving Indian cricket for nearly two decades now and that is no mean feat. With so much competition in the country to make the national side, it vis not easy to hold onto your spot for a long time if one is not performing and hence one would have reckoned that the two stalwarts would be among the most hardworking players in the side. But that is not to be as top-order batter Yashasvi Jaiswal picked the most-hardworking player of the side. As per Jaiswal, Shubman Gill is the most hardworking cricketer in the side.

‘Gill works a lot on his fitness, diet, skills and training’

"Shubman Gill. I have seen him very closely recently. He works hard a lot, and is also very consistent with his routines. (He) works a lot on his fitness, diet, skills and training. It is unbelievable. I enjoy a lot watching him and playing with him. He is an amazing man as well," Jaiswal said on Aaj Tak.

Gill Eyes Form