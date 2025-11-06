'Shubman Gill Was Never Made For T20s': Ravi Shastri's Shocking Remark Amid Australia-India Series

Australia vs India, 4th T20I: Months ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup, defending champions India are facing a problem at the top. Shubman Gill, who was made the vice-captain of the side just before the Asia Cup, has not lived upto the expectations and has drawn massive backlash for the batter. In fact, former India coach Ravi Shastri - who has seen Gill's growth from close quarters, reckons he is not meant for T20s.

Shastri's Stunning Take on Gill

Shastri made this claim while he was on-air in the commentary box as part of Fox Cricket. Shastri also said that Gill, who was such a force to reckon with on flat pitches, is now not coming good on good batting strips as well. Coming from Shastri, this is a massive claim that too just ahead of the WC that takes place in a few weeks. Fans are asking questions like was it the right call to play Gill as the opener of the side knowing very well that Sanju Samson is there.

All Gill could manage during the ongoing 4th T20I at the Carrara Oval was 46 off 39 balls. His 39-ball stay featured four boundaries and a six. He got a start, but he could not kick on and successfully change gears.

Game in Balance

Australia need 168 to win and currently they are 67 for two in 8.4 overs. They still need 101 runs in 68 balls. Mitchell Marsh is in the middle and he is well-set. He will be the key here as he has been joined by Tim David. India realise they need more wickets to make a match out of it and they need them quickly.