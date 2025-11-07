Updated 7 November 2025 at 17:32 IST
'Shubman Gill Was Scoring Faster Than Abhishek Sharma...': Ex-KKR Star's Stunning Observation During Aus-Ind 4th T20I
Australia vs India: Shubman Gill is facing major backlash over his poor form and now former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has revealed his stunning observation.
Australia vs India: Shubman Gill has not lived upto his potential in T20Is recently and that has meant he has been facing a lot of backlash online. During the game at the Carrara Oval on Thursday, Gill scored 46 off 40 balls, yet he faced the ire on social space. Now, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a stunning observation on Gill. Chopra reckons Gill is under pressure, he also pointed that Gill got off to a flyer and was scoring runs quicker than his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, which usually is the other way around. And then Gill suddenly slowed down, Chopra observed.
‘Feeling some pressure’
"Shubman Gill might be feeling some pressure because it is important to score runs now. If you look at his first 10-12 balls, he was scoring faster than Abhishek. Then suddenly then he slowed down. The runs are less. He had played a lot of balls. Let's be fair, when you are batting first, and the team has a template, a philosophy, and an ideology around how they want to play, then you try your best to fit into that. Gill will have to do it," he said on his YouTube channel.
Will Gill Play Final T20I?
There are strong whispers that he may be rested in the fifth and final game in order to manage his workload well. For the unversed, Gill is one of the all-format players in the Indian team and has been playing non-stop cricket for long. The grapevine has it that Sanju Samson would replace Gill at Brisbane.
