'Shubman Gill Was Scoring Faster Than Abhishek Sharma...': Ex-KKR Star's Stunning Observation During Aus-Ind 4th T20I

Australia vs India: Shubman Gill has not lived upto his potential in T20Is recently and that has meant he has been facing a lot of backlash online. During the game at the Carrara Oval on Thursday, Gill scored 46 off 40 balls, yet he faced the ire on social space. Now, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a stunning observation on Gill. Chopra reckons Gill is under pressure, he also pointed that Gill got off to a flyer and was scoring runs quicker than his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, which usually is the other way around. And then Gill suddenly slowed down, Chopra observed.

‘Feeling some pressure’

"Shubman Gill might be feeling some pressure because it is important to score runs now. If you look at his first 10-12 balls, he was scoring faster than Abhishek. Then suddenly then he slowed down. The runs are less. He had played a lot of balls. Let's be fair, when you are batting first, and the team has a template, a philosophy, and an ideology around how they want to play, then you try your best to fit into that. Gill will have to do it," he said on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Will Gill Play Final T20I?