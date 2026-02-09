Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe Ease Past Oman by Eight Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign Opener

Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett walks after winning their T20 World Cup cricket match against Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: AP

Colombo [Sri Lanka]: Zimbabwe thrashed Oman by eight wickets in match 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 held at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Monday.

In the Group B fixture, Zimbabwe opener batter Brian Bennett remained unbeaten on 48 runs off 36 balls as the Sikandar Raza-led side chased down a modest target of 104 runs comfortably.

Wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor also played a decent knock of 31 runs before getting retired hurt. He hit three fours in his knock. Raza finished the chase by hitting the winning boundary.

Tadiwanashe Marumani also added 21 runs off 11 balls while opening the batting with Bennett.

Sufyan Mehmood bowled well for Oman, picking two wickets while conceding 12 runs in three overs.

Earlier, opting to bowl first, Zimbabwe got the first breakthrough when Blessing Muzarabani bowled Oman skipper Jatinder Singh in the second over.

Richard Ngarava got Hammad Mirza in the next over when Brendan Taylor took a fine catch behind the wickets to complete the job.

Muzarabani dismissed Aamir Kaleem in the next over. He made five runs off seven balls. Muzarabani dismissed Karan Sonavale in the same over to take his third scalp. Sonavale failed to open his account.

Sufyan Mehmood (25 off 39 balls) and Vinayak Shukla (28 off 21 balls) added 42 runs off 43 balls for the sixth wicket. Nadeem Khan's 20 off 18 balls in the end helped Oman cross the 100-run mark.

Brad Evans, Muzarabani, and Ngarava took three wickets each, while Raza also picked up one wicket for Zimbabwe.

Muzarabani was named the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling figures of 4-1-16-3.