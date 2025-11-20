'Skip IPL': 'Injured' Shubman Gill Gets Advise Over Workload Management Ahead of Ind-SA 2nd Test

Ind vs SA: After picking up a neck injury in the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, captain Shubman Gill is on the verge of missing the crucial second game against South Africa. Multiple reports suggest that he is recovering well, but because the management doesn't want to take any risks with him - he may be sitting out for the Guwahati game. Gill has been on the road, playing non-stop and to top it, he has been playing all three formats. Now, he has got some advise from former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. As per Aakash, Gill should avoid playing the IPL.

‘Skip the IPL’

“I asked Gautam Gambhir exactly that (about Gill’s workload management). His point was that if you need workload management, then skip the IPL," Chopra told News18.

“If you feel that leading an IPL team puts too much pressure, then don’t lead. While playing, (if) you are fit and not mentally fatigued… can turn up with 100 per cent intensity, play every single game you can – as a batter – I second the opinion that when you are going through a good form, you really want to maximise. You never know when the bad form (will hit you) or where the next run is going to come from. We have all gone through those feelings," Chopra added.

Final Call on Gill Beckons