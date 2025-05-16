Skipper Ben Stokes Pushes Back On Criticism Of England Cricket's Training Ethics, Describes Them As 'Utter Rubbish'

Ben Stokes, the captain of the England Test team, has responded to those who criticized the team for their lack of work ethic by concentrating more on golf and less on training. The skipper expressed that the team's strategy was misunderstood and that there was a reason for the things they did. Stokes added that they took the team training very seriously.

Ben Stokes Hits Back On Critics Over England Cricket's Training Routine

The England Cricket Team were criticized after critics called them out for not training hard and focusing more on golf. The objection was staunch during the white-ball tour against India as their outcome was poor and they failed to qualify for the semi-final. But Ben Stokes has flagged the criticism as 'utter rubbish' as he claimed that every player's work ethic is commendable.

“When you hear comments saying we don’t train hard enough, we’re more bothered about golf, we don’t work hard enough, it’s just complete and utter rubbish. You’re not going to be able to be an international sportsman for a long period of time if you don’t have a work ethic, and everyone that walks into the Test team, the white-ball team, their work ethic is incredible.

“What we try and do is take any extra added pressure off the shoulders of people. When you see us doing certain things that people might think, why are we doing that, there’s a reason as to why we do it,” Stokes told Sky Sports.

Ben Stokes Ready To Run Dominant In Test Cricket

Ben Stokes has been away from red-ball action for a while. The upcoming series against India would be a major assignment for the England skipper. Stokes has been out of action since December after tearing his hamstring on the New Zealand tour. However, he has declared that he is in the best shape of his career.