'Spark is Not There': SRH Coach Tom Moody Makes Sensational Comment on MS Dhoni's IPL Future

IPL 2025: Speculations have been rife over the past three seasons over MS Dhoni's future at the IPL, so, will he retire after this season? This is one question in the minds of all CSK and Dhoni fans. Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has given his take on the Dhoni scenario. As per Moody, the spark is missing in the CSK captain.

‘The spark is not there’

"Every team is a mirror of their leaders, and he is such a significant leader, and has been for so long. We all have a fire inside of us, and at times we need to recognize when that is starting to flicker, and if not, go out. I just don't know whether what I am seeing is correct, but certainly my observation is that the spark is not there that I have seen in previous years," Tom Moody said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Ruturaj's Absence Hurt CSK

In 12 matches this season, Dhoni has amassed 180 runs at a strike rate of 137.64. It has also been a season to forget for CSK, who are already out of the playoff race. They have won merely three matches in 12 games. What must have hurt the yellow brigade is also the absence of their regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time (smiles), so they want to come and see me play," Dhoni had said when asked about his IPL future.