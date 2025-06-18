SL v BAN: Mushfiqur Rahim Scripts History, Surpasses Adam Gilchrist's Tally of Test Runs During First Test vs Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series is being seen as a farewell for legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews but another veteran performer in Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim ended up scripting a notable bit of history on Day 2 of the first Test between the two nations.

Mushfiqur was in fine form, notching up a 100 in attacking fashion but blending his aggression with street smart defensive cricket. And in the process, he ended up beating a record held by legendary Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist.

The record is a surprising one, given Gilchrist's legendary standing in the world of cricket but it also showcases just how impactful Mushfiqur has been for Bangladesh in Test cricket.

Mushfiqur Writes His Name in Record Books

Gilchrist, in his career, played 96 Test matches and scored 5570 runs. Mushfiqur, who has also played the same number of Tests now, has gone past the 6000-run mark in the longest format of the game.

What's more, Rahim also ended up achieving another unique feat during the course of his innings.

He is now the player to have hit the most number of runs in international cricket without having bowled a ball.

Mushfiqur's Unique Form of Greatness

Despite his stellar track record in Test cricket, there is a perception around Rahim that is hard to shake - as a batter who struggles in Test cricket and is more of a scrapper.

It doesn't help that a large majority of his runs have not come in SENA conditions - a hallmark of great Asian batters has been good performances away from the Indian subcontinent.