WATCH: Indian Team Lives The Dream Of Harry Potter Fans, Stops By Famous Wizarding World Destination Before Reaching Leeds

India tour of England: Shubman Gill and co. are all set to play England in a five-match Test series that starts on June 20, 2025. The first match will be played at the iconic Headingley Stadium in Leeds. England is not only well known for its pleasant weather, iconic cricket and football stadiums, but it is also known for its connection to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, conceptualized by J.K. Rowling. Harry Potter is certainly the pinnacle of fantasy novels and films.

The seven-part book series and the eight-part movie series continues to be a huge part of the childhood of people born in the '90s. It is the magic of J.K. Rowling that the series still continues to remain relevant and has aged like a fine wine. From Hogwarts to Gringotts, from King's Cross to Diagon Alley, some of Harry Potter's fictional destinations hold more relevance for people as compared to real-life locations. Interestingly, Team India recently got to live the dream of millions of Potterheads all across the globe.

Players Of India Team Board Train To Leeds From King's Cross

Team India will play their first match at Headingley Leeds, and this is where they start their journey in the new World Test Championship cycle. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently posted a video of Team India's travel day to Leeds. What caught the eyeballs of the fans and got Potterheads excited is the fact that the players of the Indian Team boarded their train to Leeds from the iconic King's Cross station.

Potterheads instantly turn up whenever somebody mentions King's Cross. After all, that is the gateway from where students of Hogwarts, the school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, board the iconic Hogwarts Express. King's Cross is also a Portkey which eventually leads witches and wizards to Platform 9¾ (Nine and Three-Quarters) from where the Hogwarts Express starts.

India Start WTC 2027 Cycle With England Tour