SLC Remind PCB of 2009 Terror Attack While Urging Pakistan to Play ICC T20 World Cup Game vs India

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: In a bid to convince Pakistan to reconsider their stance over the boycott of the India match at the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka Cricket have written a letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board reminding them of the terror attack in 2009. In the letter of the PCB, SLC categorically reminded them of their role in it. In the letter, SLC also highlighted the financial implications that could happen in case PCB stick to their boycott stance of not playing arch-rivals India at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo on February 15.

Excerpts of Letter

"We wish to place on record that Sri Lanka is highly anticipating the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, particularly in its capacity as a host venue for matches assigned to Sri Lanka. All commercial, operational, logistical and security-related arrangements in respect of these matches have already been finalised. This includes, inter alia, hospitality planning and the sale of match tickets,” the letter read.

“It is pertinent to note that ticket sales for the matches scheduled to be hosted in Sri Lanka, in particular the India versus Pakistan fixture, have already been finalised and have recorded exceptionally strong demand, with tickets being sold fast, reflecting unprecedented public interest and significant commercial expectations for Sri Lanka Cricket.