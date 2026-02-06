India vs Pakistan Ticket Sales Put on Hold by ICC Amid PCB's Boycott Threat

India vs Pakistan: There is much uncertainty around the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup game that is set to take place on February 15. The International Cricket Council has not even started the sale of tickets for the much-awaited game. It is interesting to note that while sale of tickets for the India-Pakistan game has been put on hold, the ticket sales of other matches at the same venue is up for purchase. The iconic R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium is set to host five league games and three Super8 matches. The website maintains that the sale of tickets will “commence soon”.

Will Pakistan Reconsider Stance?

In a social media post, the government of Pakistan has asked the national team to forfeit the game against India. After the tweet from Pakistan, the apex cricketing body has written to the Pakistan Cricket Board asking them to reconsider the stance.

“Since there’s no official communication from the PCB… the ICC has delayed the sale of tickets. Amid the uncertainty, the ICC will not open the tickets and face damages. The body will be making sure about the match’s fate before opening the sale. In any case, if this match happens, the tickets will be sold in a few hours,” said a top source monitoring the development closely as quoted by Tribune India.

Pakistan Isolated

Following their call to boycott the India game, they have been isolated in world cricket as no board is supporting their move. It is reported that the PCB tried getting in touch with other boards, but no one was ready to stand by them. There are whispers that the Pakistan cricket teamw ill eventually end up playing the game.