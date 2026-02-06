Smriti Mandhana Battled Through 'Massive Flu'; Head Coach Divulges Details After RCB Win 2nd WPL Title

RCB-W captain Smriti Mandhana emerged as the titan in the WPL 2026 Final after she made the Delhi Capitals look like the Arsenal of WPL (Always in the top two but never finished the season with a trophy).

Mandhana's commanding stand alongside Georgia Voll in the summit clash was a captivating display of grit and perseverance as they chased down a mammoth total in the final.

Captain Smriti did what she does best with the bat while battling some health-related issues, as she had contracted the flu on the big day.

RCB Coach Says Mandhana Battled Flu as RCB Seal 2nd WPL Crown

RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan revealed that Smriti Mandhana was unwell on the day of the summit clash and was battling on what he described as a "massive, massive flu."

Coach Malolan further revealed that he had spoken to Smriti on match day. The RCB skipper said that she does not have a problem and would perform in the match-up. Coach Rangarajan heaped laurels on Mandhana's work ethic.

"She was seriously unwell with a high fever. "But to turn up, not even show it, nobody in the team [knew]…for one second also didn't show it. That's the person Smriti is. When I spoke to her this afternoon, she said, 'Nahi, Malo, koi problem nahi (there's no problem), I'll be there.' So that's her with her work ethic," the RCB head coach said at the press conference.

Smriti Mandhana Emerges As Driving Force For RCB's 2nd WPL Title Win

Smriti Mandhana emerged as the leading run-scorer in the WPL 2026 Final, scoring 87 off 41 during RCB's chase at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

The RCB skipper looked composed during the chase as she pivoted the pressure on the Delhi Capitals with her classic carnage with the bat.

Mandhana had saved the best for the final, as the match-winning knock helped her become the Orange Cap holder for being the leading run-scorer in the WPL 2026 season.