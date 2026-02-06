PCB Set to Make Stunning U-Turn; Ex-India Cricketer Reveals Reason Behind Pakistan's T20 WC Boycott Bluff

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: There is much uncertainty over the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game on February 15. While India captain Suryakumar Yadav has said that the team will be in Colombo on February 12, the government of Pakistan has said that it will not play that game and will forfeit the points. While the International Cricket Council is trying to convince Pakistan Cricket Board. former India cricketer Chetan Sharma has broken silence on the matter. As per Chetan, once the elections in Bangladesh get over on February 12, Pakistan will gleefully make an U-turn.

‘This is politics’

“What was Bangladesh players’ fault? None. This is politics. Bangladesh has elections on the 12th. After that, you’ll see a U-turn. There will be a statement saying, ‘Considering public sentiment, cricket shouldn’t suffer, Pakistan will play against India.’ This stance is still about the Bangladesh election only. I’ve been a politician; I’ve contested elections. After the elections, maybe even the military chief will say sport should be kept free of politics and the match should go ahead,” he said at an India Today event.

“As of now, Pakistan hasn’t formally communicated anything to the ICC. Statements mean nothing without official confirmation. Anyone can announce retirement—but unless you submit it officially, nothing changes. Who is actually suffering here? Cricket—and the cricketers,” he added.

Will Pakistan Change Stance?

Considering the financial state of Pakistan, it is highly likely that they will change their stance and play the game. They do realise that if they don't, they stand to lose a lot and cricket in Pakistan will go into the dark forever.