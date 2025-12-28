Smriti Mandhana Eyes Unique T20I Landmark As India Prepare To Take On Sri Lanka In 4th T20I In Trivandrum

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will lock horns against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I match of the T20I series, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, December 28.

Currently, India lead 3-0 in the ongoing five-match T20I series against the Lankans. The Women in Blue sealed three consecutive wins and clinched the series; now the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are aiming to whitewash Sri Lanka.

Smriti Mandhana Needs 27 Runs To Script History

In the upcoming fixture, India opener Smriti Mandhana is on the brink of achieving an elusive milestone. Mandhana needs just 27 runs to become the fourth batter in women's cricket to complete 10,000 international runs.

As of now, only Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, and Charlotte Edwards have achieved the milestone in women's cricket. Smriti Mandhana has scored 9973 international runs from 280 matches for the Indian Cricket Team, across all formats.

Smriti Mandhana's Numbers In International Cricket

Smriti Mandhana began her T20I career in 2013 against Bangladesh in Vadodara. In the T20Is, the 29-year-old played 156 matches and 150 innings, scoring 4022 runs at a strike rate of 123.60 and an average of 29.57. She scored one century and 31 fifties in the 20-over format for the Women in Blue.

The top-order batter made her maiden Test cricket appearance in 2014 against England. In the Women's Test, Mandhana scored 629 runs from seven matches and 12 innings, at a strike rate of 63.72 and an average of 57.18. She scored 2 centuries and 3 fifties in the red-ball cricket for the Indian Cricket Team.