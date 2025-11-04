Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma Included in ICC's Women's World Cup Team Of The Tournament

Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur led the Indian women's cricket team to their maiden World Cup win in DY Patil stadium on Sunday. Following the win, the team received congratulatory messages from all quarters. A couple of days after the marquee event, the International Cricket Council has released the team of the tournament. The elusive XI features three Indians and the surprise is that captain Harmanpreet is not there.

The three Indians who feature in the XI are Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma. All the three Indians have had a memorable WC. Mandhana finished as India's top-scorer, while Jemimah played probably the innings of the tournament against Australia in the semi-final and then Deepti came good with the bat and the ball whenever required. For the unversed, Deepti also bagged the player of the series for her all-round show throughout the competition.

It was not a smooth campaign for the women in blue as they won the title despite losing three matches. It was the first time that a Women’s ODI World Cup was won by a team that lost three matches in the tournament.

Apart from three Indians in the XI, there are three South Africans and three Australians in the coveted list as well.

ICC Women's World Cup Team of Tournament

Smriti Mandhana (India), Laura Wolvaardt (c) (South Africa), Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Ash Gardner (Australia), Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sidra Nawaz (wk) (Pakistan), Alana King (Australia), Sophie Ecclestone (England)