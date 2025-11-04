'Mereko Bhi Aisi Opportunity Chahiye': World Cup Winning Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Shares The Role Of Her Father's Kit Bag In Her Cricketing Journey

Harmanpreet Kaur will go down in the pages of history as the first captain to lead India to a Women's ODI World Cup win. Skipper Harman is in some legendary company and she is only the third Indian skipper after Kapil Dev (1983) and MS Dhoni (2011) to lead India to an ODI World Cup win.

Prior to 2025, India had qualified for the 2005 and the 2017 ODI World Cup final, but they eventually ended up losing both the games to Australia and England.

Harmanpreet Kaur Opens Up on Her Father's Contribution

The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has made the entire country proud, not just by winning the World Cup, but also by recovering after three consecutive losses to South Africa, England, and Australia. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt had won the toss and has asked India to bat first, and the rest is history. After India's World Cup win in Navi Mumbai, the Indian skipper opened up on her father's role in her cricketing journey.

Advertisement

"From the first day when I gained my senses, I have always had a cricket bat in my hand. I still remember that I used to pull out a bat from my father's kitbag and we used to play with it. The bat was of course very big, but one day my father trimmed down one of his old bats and then I used to play with it. Whenever I used to have that bat in my hands and I used to watch India play, I always used to think that even I want this opportunity," said Harmanpreet Kaur in a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Advertisement

India Women to Tour Australia Next