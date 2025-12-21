Smriti Mandhana On The Verge Of Scripting History In Sri Lanka T20I Series

On December 21, 2025, India is set to face Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series in Visakhapatnam ahead of the 2026 T20 Women's World Cup, set to take place in the UK next summer. This would be the women's team's first campaign after their successful World Cup tournament last month.

Harmanpreet Kaur is set to lead the India side, while Smriti Mandhana has retained her spot as the vice captain. Meanwhile, the vice captain is currently on the brink of a unique milestone.

Smriti Mandhana Chases History

The World Cup winner is currently on the verge of becoming the first Indian to score 4,000 runs in the Women's T20I. Mandhana is just 18 runs away from achieving this milestone, having registered 3,982 runs from 153 matches at an average of 29.93 and a strike rate of 123.97. Notably, New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates was the first player to reach this career milestone with 4716 in 177 matches.

Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Women’s World Cup, playing a pivotal role in India's title win. The player scored 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25, a new record for the most runs by an Indian in a single Women’s ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

Deepti Sharma Eyes New Career Milestone

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma is just five wickets away from becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in the Women’s T20I format. With Australian pacer Megan Schutt currently holding the record with 151 wickets from 123 matches, Sharma is sitting in the second position with 147 wickets from 129 games.