Smriti Mandhana Resumes Training For T20Is vs Sri Lanka After Wedding Gets Called Off; Pic Goes Viral

Ind-W vs SL-W: Ace Indian batter Smriti Mandhana is back to her happy place. The senior batter was spotted training in the nets for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Smriti has gone through a lot in her personal life, but does not seem like she has allowed that to affect her any bit. There is very little doubt that she is a champion batter. And to see her bat again would bring relief and smiles on the faces of her fans.

Smriti's Formal Calls Off Wedding

Smriti, who was recently part of the World Cup-winning side, was supposed to get married after the marquee event. Due to unforeseen circumstances, her wedding got called off and she took to social media to make a formal announcement.

Her note read, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the sane. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

She concluded, “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward.”

When Will SL T20Is Start?

The series would be crucial for both sides as the Women's T20 World Cup takes place next year in England. Visakhapatnam will host the first two T20Is on December 21 and 23, after which the series shifts to Thiruvananthapuram for the remaining three matches on December 26, 28, and 30.