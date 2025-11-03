Smriti Mandhana Speaks Her Heart Out; Reveals Biggest Difference After India Clinch Maiden Women's WC: 'So Positive, So Connected'

Ind-W vs SA-W: Indian eves, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, clinched their maiden World Cup on Sunday at the DY Patil stadium. This win would be remembered for decades as this should now be the start of something new. India's daughters today are world champions. Following the historic win, Smriti Mandhana spoke her heart out. She went on to reveal the big difference in their campaign this time. She said this time everyone was extremely positive and remained connected and that made the difference.

‘So positive, so connected’

"What’s special about this team - and no one really talks about it - is how much we stuck together. Everyone supported each other, through good days and bad. We genuinely celebrated each other’s success. The team environment this time… it was just so positive, so connected. That’s been the biggest difference, I think," Mandhana said just ahead of the post-match presentation.

"Every World Cup we’ve gone into, there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us. But we always believed that we had a bigger responsibility - not just to win, but to keep growing women’s cricket. And honestly, just look at the support we’ve had over the last month and a half. It’s been incredible. To finally lift the World Cup today - I’ll take those 45 sleepless nights any day for this moment. That last World Cup was definitely tough for all of us to take. But after that, we had a clear focus - to get fitter, stronger, and better in every area," she also said.

History Made

Surely, the win is a barrier broken and it would now be a start of something new. The women in blue have had to wait for long for this. As per Mandhana's words, this is just the start and bigger things are around the corner.