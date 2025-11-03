Virat Kohli Leads Charge As Cricket Fraternity Bow Down To New ODI Women's World Champion, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India

Women's World Cup 2025: India clinched a historic 52-run win over South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

Shafali Verma was named the 'Player of the Match' in the finals after her all-round performance in the crucial fixture.

Virat Kohli Hails Team India Following Their Maiden Women's World Cup Win

Following the iconic victory, legendary cricketer Virat Kohli didn't waste a minute to wish the Women in Blue. Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and wished Harmanpreet Kaur and co., saying that they deserve all the applause and a big congratulations for winning their maiden Women's World Cup title.

Kohli added that this win will inspire generations of girls to play cricket in India.

"The girls have created history and I couldn’t be more proud as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally. They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat. Also congratulations to the whole squad and the management for the work behind the scenes. Well done india. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai hind," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Following Virat Kohli, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too hailed the Indian Women's Cricket Team after their maiden World Cup win. Tendulkar said that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side did something special after their win in the summit clash. He added that the historic win will inspire countless young girls in India to pick up the bat and ball.

“1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took the chance to hail Indian women's cricket team coach Amol Muzumdar for his contribution behind the Women in Blue's historic run in the World Cup 2025.

"Congratulations @BCCIWomen, that was one hell of a campaign. Well done to the girls and the entire support staff led by @amolmuzumdar11," Ravichandran Ashwin wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa also hailed Amol Muzumdar, saying that he is incredibly happy for the Indian head coach.

"Particularly happy for Amol Mazumdar!! For a man who dint get his due in his playing career receiving this much deserved tag of a WORLD CHAMPION!! Incredibly happy for him and his team," Robin Uthappa wrote on X.

India Thrash South Africa To Win Women's World Cup 2025 For The First Time

Recapping the match, Smriti Mandhana (45 runs from 58 balls) and Shafali Verma (87 runs from 78 balls) gave India a kickstart in the first innings with their 104-run opening partnership. Later, Deepti Sharma (58 runs from 58 balls) and Richa Ghosh (34 runs from 24 balls) played a clutch knock and powered India to 298/7.

During the run chase, Laura Wolvaardt was the highest run-scorer for them after playing a 101-run knock from 98 balls. However, no other Proteas batter could perform during the run chase.