WATCH: Smriti Mandhana's Viral Reaction To Cameraperson While Preparing For The MI vs RCB WPL 2026 Opener

The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League started on a thrilling note with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeating Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets in the final over of the game. This is the year of the Women's T20 World Cup, and all the international and Indian players will look at this tournament as a preparatory camp for the marquee ICC tournament. The tournament has also gained enough prominence this year considering how the India women's team created history and won their maiden ODI World Cup.

The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League will feature a total of 22 matches, and the summit clash of the tournament will be played on February 5, 2026, at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi.

Smriti Mandhana's Reaction To Cameraman Goes Viral

The poster girl of women's cricket and the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Smriti Mandhana, is leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru once again in the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League. After the historic ODI World Cup win in November 2026, Mandhana was seen in action in the five-match T20I series that Sri Lanka played against India. In the particular series, Mandhana had scored 120 runs from 4 matches at an average of 30.00 and with a strike rate of 133.33.

A video from the Women's Premier League is now going viral that shows Smriti Mandhana being irritated by a cameraman who was trying to film her as she was taking throwdowns. The left-handed batter managed to score only 18 off 13 deliveries as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to edge past Mumbai and defeat them by three wickets.

Records Tumble In WPL 2027 Opener