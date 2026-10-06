Sourav Ganguly Appointed Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027

The JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced the appointment of former India captain Sourav Ganguly as Head Coach of the franchise for the Indian Premier League.

Ganguly's association with Delhi Capitals began in 2019 when he joined the franchise as an Advisor. Over the years, he has held multiple leadership positions across the Capitals ecosystem, including Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Parth Jindal, Delhi Capitals Chairman & Co-owner; and JSW Sports Founder, said, “Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals. I am excited to see him take on this role and I’m sure that under his guidance and visionary leadership Delhi Capitals will be best prepared to challenge for the IPL title. I cannot wait for all our players and staff to learn from Dada and am looking forward to seeing DC in action at the earliest.”

Mr. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Delhi Capitals Co-owner; and GMR Sports Founder, said, “Dada has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals journey over the years and has played an important role in strengthening our cricketing structure. His deep understanding of the franchise, coupled with his experience and leadership, will be invaluable as we move forward. We are delighted to have him take charge as Head Coach and look forward to seeing him bring his vision and cricketing expertise to the team. We wish him every success as he begins this exciting new chapter with Delhi Capitals.”

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