'He Put His Own Ego Aside': Ex-Australia Skipper Snubs Rohit Sharma To Labels Virat Kohli As 'Mr. Selfless' Of Indian Cricket

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two stalwarts of the Indian cricket team, shocked everybody by announcing their respective Test retirements within a matter of a few days. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two former skippers of the country, have been the pillars of the Indian team for many, many years, and both of them will go down as two of the greatest to have ever played the game.

The timing of both Virat and Rohit's Test retirement is being spoken about a lot, considering the fact that the Indian Team is due to travel to England in the next few weeks

Former Australia skipper and the winner of the 2021 T20 World Cup, Aaron Finch, shared a very interesting opinion, rather observation, on Virat Kohli's Test captaincy. Virat Kohli and Test cricket have become synonymous over many years. Kohli has often been credited for reviving Test cricket, which was once considered a dying format. Finch, while speaking to the official broadcasters of IPL 2025, Jio Star, explained how Virat Kohli always put the interest of his team ahead of his own interest.

"What really stands out to me about Virat's leadership is that you can look at his numbers now and say they're not as good as they were five years ago. But he was playing on some wickets in India that were spinning hugely from day one. It was about putting your own ego aside to say, 'What's the best thing for my team right now to win a Test match against this opposition?'" Finch said.

The India vs England Test series is significant in many ways. It not only is the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle but is also the start of a new era in Indian cricket.