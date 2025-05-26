'Will Write To The CM': Sourav Ganguly's Sister-in-Law Seeks Water Sports Ban In Puri After Near-Fatal Accident Alongside Husband Snehasish Ganguly

Former India player and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's brother, Snehasish Ganguly, fortunately survived a fatal accident. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, along with his wife Arpita, were enjoying their holiday in Odisha when the incident took place. The incident occurred when Snehasish Ganguly and his wife were engaged in water sports activity. 'The sea was very rough. The boat had a capacity of 10 people, but they somehow allowed only three to four people to board it. This was the last boat to go into the sea for the day. We had raised concerns over going into the sea, but the operators told us that it is fine', said Ms. Arpita Ganguly while narrating the incident. According to Ms. Ganguly, a huge wave hit the boat.

Arpita Ganguly Scrutinizes Operators

Arpita Ganguly has called out the operators after she and her husband survived the fatal accident. She went ahead and also said that the operators who operate the boat should be more careful. 'If the lifeguards had not come, we would not have been saved. I'm still in trauma...never faced something like this. If there were more people on the boat, maybe it would not have flipped. Authorities should ban these sports here. Puri beach has a very rough sea. I will write a letter to the Superintendent of Police and the Chief Minister once I go back to Kolkata, asking them to stop water sports here', said Arpita Ganguly.

Heavy Rains Expected In Odisha

The coastal areas of Odisha are expected to receive heavy rains as a result of a low-pressure area that is likely to form over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).