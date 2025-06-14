Sourav Ganguly Lays Out A Blueprint For Team India Ahead Of England Series: 'Need 20 Wickets To Win Tests'

Former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly has laid out a blueprint on how captain Shubman Gill should employ the bowlers in the five-match Test series. Ganguly expressed that the team needs to use Jasprit Bumrah as their wicket-taking maestro and said that the fast bowlers would be clinical throughout the tour. The ex-Indian skipper added that bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh need to be the war horses, while Nitish Reddy and Shardul Thakur could contribute with the bat.

Sourav Ganguly Plans Out A Map For Shubman Gill For England Tests

The Indian Cricket Team begins their new World Test Championship Cycle, with their first assignment being an away tour against England. Both sides would begin their red-ball run in a five-match series. The tracks would be tough for India as it is an away tour, and the English side would be hungry for a win after losing the previous series which took place in India.

For the Men in Blue, it would be the dawn of a new era with a new leadership at the helm. Ahead of the series, Sourav Ganguly has expressed his thoughts on how India's game plan would be against the Three Lions. The former Indian skipper emphasized the need to have seven batters and specialist bowlers in action, as they need 20 dismissals to win matches under English conditions.

"You've got to look out for him [Jasprit Bumrah] and not make him bowl more than 12-13 overs a day. Use him as a wicket-taker, and that's the key. That's how Gill should use him. I believe four fast bowlers are important.

"Here, others will have to be the warhorses like Siraj, Arshdeep. Not sure about Nitish or Shardul Thakur. Maybe they can get some runs with the bat, but I think India needs to back the seven batters and have specialist bowlers because we need 20 wickets to win test matches," Sourav Ganguly said to Revsportz.

India Set To Begin New Leadership Era Alongside WTC Cycle

Expect the five-match Test series to be a slugfest for Team India as a squad filled with young and dynamic cricketers have reached England for a clinical outing to begin their new WTC Cycle. Leaders Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant would have a point to prove while battling the English conditions.

Stars like Karun Nair are expected to make a comeback while Arshdeep Singh is touted to make his test debut. The Indian side brims with the ideal balance of young potential and veteran instincts. The lack of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be missed, but stalwarts like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to offer the ultimate veteran power for the Indian side.