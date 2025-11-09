Meghalaya Batter Goes Nuclear By Smashing Eight Consecutive Sixes, Records Fastest First-Class Fifty During Ranji Trophy Plate Match

Meghalaya cricketer Akash Kumar Choudhary etched his name in the history books following his record-breaking knock against Arunachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy plate tournament. The cricketer smashed six sixes in an over and then carried the count to eight consecutive sixes.

The 14-ball 50 off Akash Kumar was an example of raw power and tenacity as Meghalaya soared through during their innings in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh in Surat.

Akash Kumar Choudhary Makes History In First-Class Cricket

Akash Kumar Choudhary stepped in for Meghalaya as the number eight batter and started his knock with a dot and two singles. But what came after was an inferno, as Akash struck six sixes off left-arm spin bowler Limar Dabi in the innings' 126th over.

The Meghalaya batter has officially joined the legendary ranks of Ravi Shastri and Sir Gary Sobers as the third player to hit six sixes in an over in first-class cricket.

Akash continued his six-hitting spree past the 126th over as he went on to smash eight consecutive sixes, etching new records. Meghalaya reached 628/6 before declaring their innings.

Akash Kumar's Record Fifty Etches History

25-year-old Akash Kumar became an undeniable sensation with his record-setting eight consecutive sixes as he set a new benchmark of aggressive batting in first-class cricket. He went on to score a half-century off just 11 balls.

The 11-ball half-century was historic, as Akash became the fastest cricketer to reach a half-century in first-class cricket. He surpassed Leicestershire's Wayne White, who had done it in 12 balls back in 2012.

The record-breaking half-century by Akash Kumar was done in just nine minutes, as per ESPNcricinfo. It would be the second-fastest half-century in first-class cricket by time. The top spot is held by Clive Inman, who struck a half-century in eight minutes. He had struck a 13-ball fifty in 1965.