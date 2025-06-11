'South Africa Confirm Winners': Michael Vaughan Trolled For Backing Australia at WTC Final 2025

WTC Final 2025: The buzz ahead of the third World Test Championship is palpable. Australia are taking on South Africa in the summit clash at the iconic Lord's in London. While fans and experts are predicting the winner, former English captain Michael Vaughan has joined the bandwagon. Vaughan, who is known to make bold predictions, has given his two cents after the first hour at Lord's. As per Vaughan, Australia would be too strong for the Proteas.

‘Aussies to be too strong’

Vaughan's post read: “The Aussies to be too strong for SA this week at Lords is my guess …”

Meanwhile, the former English captain's post has drawn massive reactions on social space. Now that Vaughan has predicted an Aussie win, fans are convinced South Africa would win.

SA vs Aus - Update

At the time of filing the copy, Australia are reeling at 55 for three. Kagiso Rabada has been the star of the show in the first session. He has already picked up two crucial wickets. He picked the wickets of Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja. Marco Jansen then picked up the crucial wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. Australia have Steve Smith and Travis Head in the middle and both the batters have importantly got a start.

Earlier in the day, Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first which at the moment looks like a good decision.