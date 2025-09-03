South Africa Continue Their Domination In ODI Cricket, Humiliate Harry Brook's Side With Record-Breaking Win In Leeds

South Africa are dominating world cricket slowly and steadily. With every passing day, the Proteas are emerging as a strong team in all formats of the game. South Africa experienced the biggest moment of their cricketing history by winning the World Test Championship (WTC) Final earlier this year. They then toured Australia and defeated them in a three-match ODI series by a margin of 3-1. The Proteas team led by Temba Bavuma is now touring England and they have started their campaign on a high.

South Africa Register Record-Breaking Victory Against England

England, a team that takes a lot of pride in believing the fact that they have revolutionized ODI and Test cricket, are not really having the best of times. A young Indian team recently toured England and managed to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and now, they have been humiliated in the first One Day International (ODI) of the South Africa vs England series.

Temba Bavuma's South Africa steamrolled England by 7 wickets and with 153 balls remaining. England had registered a score of 131 runs and they could last for only 153 balls. South Africa then walked out to bat and chased down the total in 20.5 overs courtesy of a match-winning knock from Aiden Markram.

"Very important to start well, that's something we spoke about, to continue the momentum from the Australia series. Clinical with the ball. We still managed to take wickets despite them putting us under pressure in the powerplay," said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after the game.

List Of South Africa's Biggest Win Against England

2007: 184 balls, chased 155 at Bridgetown

2025: 175 balls, chased 132 at Leeds

2017: 127 balls, chased 154 at Karachi

2012: 93 balls, chased 183 at Nottingham

ENG vs SA 1st ODI: As It Happened

Temba Bavuma's South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Keshav Maharaj continued to dominate and took four wickets for 22 runs in his quota of 5.3 overs. Maharaj dismissed the likes of Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid and Sonny Baker.