South Africa Thrash Namibia By 9 Wickets To Complete 3-0 ODI Series Sweep

Bjorn Fortuin’s four-wicket haul and aggressive half-centuries from Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen powered South Africa to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Namibia in the third ODI at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Sunday, completing a 3-0 series sweep.



Chasing a modest target of 157, South Africa made light work of the pursuit, reaching 157/1 in just 21.3 overs.



After winning the toss and opting to bat, Namibia struggled to counter South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack. Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch struck early, reducing the hosts to 19/2 before Alexander Busing-Volschenk (31) and Louren Steenkamp (23) steadied the innings with a 53-run partnership.



Fortuin broke the stand in the 21st over by dismissing Steenkamp, and Namibia also lost Volschenk to a run-out in the same over.



Fortuin went on to trigger a middle-order collapse as he also scalped the Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (3) in his very next over. The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 4/33 from his 10 overs, also removing Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (4) and Waldo Smith (2).

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Zane Green offered some resistance with a 33 off 42 balls, but Namibia were eventually bowled out for 156 in 36.2 overs. Maphaka claimed 2/18, while Corbin Bosch finished with 1/24.



South Africa’s reply was emphatic. Hermann and Esterhuizen attacked from the outset, putting together a 150-run opening partnership in 21 overs.

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Hermann struck 13 boundaries in his 59-ball 77 before being dismissed by Waldo Smith with just 7 runs needed to win for his team. Esterhuizen remained unbeaten on 68 off 68 deliveries, hitting four fours and three sixes. Dewald Brevis then sealed the victory in style, smashing a six off his second delivery as South Africa reached the target with 29.3 overs to spare.