South Africa vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The SA-W v BAN-W WC Game

After the happenings of the India vs Australia game in the ongoing 2025 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup, the outcome of South Africa vs Bangladesh game will be crucial. South Africa have played three matches and have four points to their name. A win against Bangladesh will better their chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the World Cup.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have managed to win only one game so far and they have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.357. Nigar Sultana's Bangladesh will have to win this clash at any cost in order to stay alive in the tournament.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details

When will the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The SA-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Monday, October 13, 2025

ALSO READ | Pat Cummins Addresses The Noise Around His Back Injury, Breaks Silence On Playing Ashes 2025 Opener In Perth

At what time will the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?

The SA-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Where will the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The SA-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Where can you watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The Star Sports network will live telecast the SA-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game

Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The SA-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website

What are the squads for the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match?