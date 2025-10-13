Updated 13 October 2025 at 11:45 IST
South Africa vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The SA-W v BAN-W WC Game
Bangladesh were defeated New Zealand in their previous game. South Africa on the other hand had defeated India by 3 wickets prior to the Bangladesh game
- Cricket
- 2 min read
After the happenings of the India vs Australia game in the ongoing 2025 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup, the outcome of South Africa vs Bangladesh game will be crucial. South Africa have played three matches and have four points to their name. A win against Bangladesh will better their chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the World Cup.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have managed to win only one game so far and they have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.357. Nigar Sultana's Bangladesh will have to win this clash at any cost in order to stay alive in the tournament.
South Africa vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details
When will the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The SA-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Monday, October 13, 2025
At what time will the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?
- The SA-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST
Where will the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The SA-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Where can you watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The Star Sports network will live telecast the SA-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game
Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The SA-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match?
- Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Fargana Hoque
- South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 13 October 2025 at 11:45 IST