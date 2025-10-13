India On The Brink Of Elimination From ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Here's How The 'Women In Blue' Can Qualify For Semifinal

Harmanpreet Kaur's India find themselves in a bit of worry after losing two consecutive games against South Africa and Australia. India were in a strong position after they scored 330-odd runs in the first innings, but a stellar batting performance from Australia outplayed the 'Women in Blue'. India have acquired just four points from four games and have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.682. India will now play their next game against England on October 19, 2025.

Here's How India Can Qualify For The Semifinal

Australia defeated India by 3 wickets and with one over remaining in their World Cup game against India. The defending champions also chased the highest-ever score in a Women's One Day International (ODI) match. India looked all set to score 350 runs, but their batting crumbled and they lost the final four wickets in a span of just 21 runs.

"Today the way we started we could have got 30-40 runs, we kept losing wickets in the last 6-7 overs, it was a good batting wicket and we didn't capitalise. The last three games we were not able to bat in the middle overs, the lower order took the responsibility and they did the job for us. But today I think the first 40 overs were really good and the last 10 overs we were not executing that well," said Harmanpreet Kaur after the game.

As far as their chances of qualifying for the semifinal goes, India still have the game in their own hands. They will face New Zealand, England and Bangladesh in their remaining three games. If Harmanpreet and Co. manage to beat any two teams, it will be enough for them to secure a fourth place, but the Net Run Rate will be taken into consideration. India will have a better chance of reaching the semis, irrespective of the NRR calculation if they win all the four games.

Smriti Mandhana Scripts History