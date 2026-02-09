South Africa vs Canada Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?

South Africa will take on Canada in T20 WC 2026 opener | Image: ProteasMenCSA/X

South Africa will be way of the Canada threat when they kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Proteas were just one step away from finally ending their prolonged ICC title drought, but lost to a superior Indian team in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

With both Nepal and the Netherlands almost becoming party poopers, the Proteas will be cautious while facing off against Canada. They have almost kept the squad intact while adding the likes of Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton to the squad, which makes them one of the strongest contenders.

On the other side, Canada lost both of their T20 World Cup warm-up games but will definitely fancy their chances. The history of the T20 World Cup has witnessed a few upsets and Canada could surely try to push themselves beyond the limit.

South Africa vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Match Take Place?

The South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will take place on Monday, February 9.

Where Will The South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Match Take Place?

The South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At What Time Will The South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Match Start?

The South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?