South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs WI In India?

South Africa will host the West Indies in the 2nd T20I match at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, on Thursday. It was a one-sided affair in Paarl as the Proteas crushed the Windies by 9 wickets in the series opener.

After suffering a disappointment in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, South Africa are building their momentum for this edition and they are tipped to have one of the most promising squads in the tournament.

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

The 2nd T20I match between South Africa and West Indies will be played on January 29.

What time will the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match start?

The first T20I match between South Africa and West Indies is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

The series opener will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?