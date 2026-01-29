Special Protection Units Deployed as Sri Lanka Steps Up Security for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Encounter

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025- Group A match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Sri Lanka is gearing up for the ultimate clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as a co-host and is ramping up its security standards for the marquee tournament.

The island nation will serve as host for the T20 World Cup matches, with Pakistan, Namibia, Australia, and Ireland among other teams arriving in the region for the marquee event.

Sri Lanka would also host the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter, with the two arch-rivals stepping up against each other for the first time since the 2025 Asia Cup Final.

Sri Lanka Deploys Special Units, Tightens Security for IND-PAK T20 World Cup Showdown

Ahead of the T20 World Cup's commencement, Sri Lanka would deploy A-list armed units to protect the teams visiting the island nation. The India-Pakistan matches would receive priority attention to avoid any conflict.

According to AFP, Sri Lanka Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage has highly prioritised ensuring that the tournament runs properly. They would also be “paying special attention to the India-Pakistan matches.”

The police and security officials also revealed that the island nation would deploy commando units to ensure proper protection for all participating teams.

“From the time they step out of the airport till they return to their aircraft, they will be protected by armed guards,” an anonymous official said.

India-Pakistan To Lock Horns At Least Once In T20 World Cup

Team India and Pakistan will lock horns at least once in the group stage after being named in the same group in the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue are in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan and the United States.

All India-Pakistan matches in ICC events would take place in neutral venues after India had denied playing matches in Pakistan due to heightened geopolitical conflicts.

Team India kicks off its T20 World Cup campaign against the USA at home. The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the fixture on February 7, 2026.