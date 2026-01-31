Updated 31 January 2026 at 20:19 IST
South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs WI In India?
South Africa will eye a whitewash when they take on the West Indies in the last and 3rd T20I. Get all telecast details here.
South Africa will seek to wrap up the series when they host West Indies in 3rd and last T20I matches at Wanderers Stadium. The Proteas are currently leading the three-match series 2-0.
Both teams displayed their batting firepower, but it was the home side who had the last laugh. Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford propelled the visitors to 221 runs with some brilliant hitting all over the ground. Rutherfor was merciless among the three and hit a 24-ball 57 with 5 fours and 4 sixes.
In reply, South Africa lost their captain, Aiden Markram, very early, but Quinton de Kock had some other plans. The southpaw smashed his 2nd T20I ton, laying the framework for an easy chase. Ryan Rickelton too, gave a very good account of himself, and ahead of the T20 World Cup, it will be a massive boost for him.
South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I live streaming
When will the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?
The 3rd T20I match between South Africa and West Indies will be played on January 31.
What time will the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match start?
The first T20I match between South Africa and West Indies is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST.
Where will the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?
The series opener will be played at SuperSport Park Wanderers Stadium.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?
The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
