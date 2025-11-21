South Africa Women Reveal Squads For Upcoming White-Ball Series Against Ireland

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the Proteas women's squads for their upcoming series against Ireland. South Africa, who reached the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 finals, are set to play three T20Is, followed by three ODIs, against the European nation in December 2025

This announcement sees the return of former South Africa captain, Dane van Niekerk, to both the T20I and ODI sides, according to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) website.

Van Niekerk makes her return after a four-year absence from the game. She announced her retirement in March 2023 after being left out of the T20 World Cup squad that year, but reversed her decision in August this year.

Speaking on Van Nierkerk's return, Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez, said, "Dane's return is a result of her notable domestic form, where she has shown consistency and skill. We look forward to her contribution across both formats."

Proteas Women Head Coach, Mandla Mashimbyi, commented, "We all know how talented she is, her knowledge of the game, and she just needs to perform. I want her to focus on winning games for this team. She has got a legacy behind her, and now she has a second chance to showcase what she can do. She needs to focus on that."

"She must just try and win games for this team," he added.

Along with Van Nierkerk's return, the ODI side sees six new faces to the side that recently competed at the Women's World Cup in India.

All-rounder Leah Jones received a call-up and is in line for her first ODI cap, while batters Lara Goodall and Faye Tunnicliffe joined the side. Seamer Ayanda Hlubi and all-rounders Eliz-Mari Marx and Miane Smit are all in that squad, which will be without several frontliners, who will only play in the T20I series.

This includes notable names such as Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klass, Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk, who will be rested for the ODI series. At the same time, skipper Laura Wolvaardt will lead in both formats.

While batting all-rounder Anneke Bosch does not feature in either squad, and will return to domestic cricket. Van Niekerk and Tunnicliffe are the only additions to the T20 squad from the 2024 World Cup.

With the Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales only eight months away, South Africa have selected their first-string for the shortest format.

Speaking on the squads, "This is a period full of promise and new energy following our World Cup campaign. Reflecting and resetting were crucial, and I believe we have done that well," said Head Coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

"I am looking forward to working with all the players selected, both the new faces and the returning ones, as we continue our journey. I am particularly interested to see how the new combinations come together, as these elements will contribute to our continued growth as a team," he added.

South Africa's squad for T20Is: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe, Dane van Niekerk.