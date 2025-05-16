Mitchell Starc Ditches DC; Rules Himself Out of IPL 2025 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

IPL 2025: In what will come as a major setback for the Delhi Capitals, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has ruled himself out of IPL 2025. There was a lot of speculation around Starc's availability over the past three days, and now, it is learnt that Starc has conveyed his decision to the Board of Control of Cricket in India via email. A Cricbuzz report claims that he was not happy after the India-Pakistan escalation at the borders. Starc, who was bought for a whopping Rs 11.75 crore, picked up 14 wickets in 11 games at an average of 26.

HUGE BLOW FOR DC

He was a key member in the DC unit. With his ability to bowl quick, he on most occasions got the Capitals a wicket inside the powerplay. Starc also bowled the super over and won a game for his franchise single-handedly.

This comes as a huge blow for the Capitals side, who are still in the race for a playoff spot. Currently in the fifth place in the points table, Capitals have won six out of 11 matches.

The franchise is already set to miss the services of opening batter Jake-Frazer McGurk for the remainder of the campaign. For the unversed, McGurk has been replaced by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman.

What's Next For Capitals?