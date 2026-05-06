Speculation Over Hardik Pandya's Fitness Grows Louder, Mumbai Indians Captain Not Travelling To Raipur For RCB Clash: Report

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians recorded a resounding victory over Lucknow Super Giants to boost their IPL 2026 playoff hopes. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton propelled MI to their 3rd win, lifting them to six points. Captain Hardik Pandya didn't feature in the last game owing to a spasm, and Suryakumar Yadav deputised in his absence.

Hardik Pandya To Miss RCB Game?

This was the second instance when Hardik missed a match due to fitness concerns. Now it has been reported that the Mumbai Indians captain hasn't travelled with the team to Raipur ahead of the RCB clash. As per Cricbuzz, Hardik wasn't spotted at the Mumbai Airport T1 with the team, and it isn't certain that he will be joining the squad ahead of the game scheduled to be played on May 10.

There have been chatters over Hardik's absence as speculations regarding his leadership have been pretty rife following Mumbai's underwhelming form this season. Hardik's display has also been below par, which has further intensified the rumours.

Mumbai Indians Entrust Hardik Pandya Despite Difficult IPL 2026

Despite all the reports, it has emerged that MI have complete belief in the all-rounder and don't want to rush to a decision.

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As per an Indian Express report, MI believe that the current situation is due to their inability to adapt to the evolving gameplay, not for Hardik's captaincy. An excerpt from the report read, “The franchise management continues to back Pandya and does not see the team’s struggles as a reflection of his leadership. Instead, they believe MI have been slow to adapt to the evolving style of play in the tournament.”

Mumbai need to win all their remaining games and that might not be enough for them to secure a place in the top four.