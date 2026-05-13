SRH Coach Defends Batters After Hyderabad’s Collapse Against GT In IPL 2026: 'I Don’t Put Any Blame On Them'

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a sluggish performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, suffering an 82-run defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, May 12.

GT pacer Kagiso Rabada produced a stunning display in the second innings and was named Player of the Match after claiming three wickets in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 7.00.

GT Crush SRH At Narendra Modi Stadium

SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Pat Cummins’ decision did not pay off for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

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Sai Sudharsan (61 runs off 44 balls) and Washington Sundar (50 runs off 33 balls) powered GT to 168/5 in the first innings.

During the run chase, Hyderabad’s batters crumbled against GT’s bowling attack and were bowled out for just 86. Cummins was the top scorer for SRH, hitting 19 runs from 9 balls at a strike rate of 211.11.

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Daniel Vettori Backs SRH Batters

Speaking at the post-match press conference, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori expressed faith in the batting unit, refusing to place blame on them. He insisted the batters would bounce back in the tournament.

“But as always, you have to start well, and we didn’t tonight. That’s what happens. I don’t put any blame on the batting unit. They’ve been exceptional this year. Every team throughout the IPL is going to have their small blips once in a while, and ours was tonight. I don’t see any reason why they won’t bounce back,” Vettori told reporters

The SRH head coach also praised Gujarat Titans, acknowledging their exceptional bowling performance on May 12.

He added: “We always want to get off to a good start. That’s our M.O. through the powerplay. Today, even though they bowled exceptionally well, there were a couple of fortunate dismissals with the first two wickets. From there, it was tough to really regroup, and they just kept putting pressure on.”