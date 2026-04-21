SRH vs DC, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch?

SRH vs DC, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Hyderabad host Delhi at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. There is much talk around Pat Cummins as he has joined the Sunrisers set-up already. As per reports, he would not feature in tonight's game against Delhi. In what will come as a piece of good news for the Capitals, Axar Patel, who retired hurt in the previous game due to cramps, is fit and available to play.

SRH vs DC, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match will take place on Tuesday, April 21.

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Where Will The SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

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At What Time Will The SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match Start?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

SRH vs DC Probable XII

SRH Probable XII: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone/Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Ehsan Malinga