Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill UPSET With BCCI's Schedule; India May Field 'B' Team For One-Off Test vs Afghanistan: REPORT

India vs Afghanistan: Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill are not too impressed with BCCI's tight schedule and hence they may field a 'B' team for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. This is something the coach and the Test captain had spoken about with the Indian board and yet they find themselves in this unavoidable spot. And hence to steer past this situation, it is understood that a number of fresh faces are in line to get a national call-up.

As per a report on TOI, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Auqib Nabi, Devdutt Padikkal, and a few others on their radar for the one-off Test. These names are making the rounds because of their good show in domestic cricket.

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Senior Players to be Rested

The big names like Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and a few others may be rested. It is reported that the BCCI has their eyes on India's Test regulars featuring in the ongoing season of the IPL. This bis to see how far their franchises progress. For example, if the Gujarat do not make the playoff, then Gill may feature in the Test. The Indian team also has the opportunity to experiment as no World Test Championship points would be on offer.

Such an approach is being adopted to a avoid burnout because the Indian team will also play England just after the Afghanistan series. In fact, Gambhir would look to keep his stars fresh and available for the four Tests - two vs Sri Lanka and two vs New Zealand - and the many ODIs.