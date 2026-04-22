SRH’s Leadership Debate Intensifies As Ishan Kishan Impresses In Absence Of Pat Cummins: 'Having An Indian Captain Brings Consistency'

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched a commanding 47-run victory over Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 21.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma was named 'Player of the Match' following his unbeaten knock of 135 runs from 68 balls at a strike rate of 198.53. The 25-year-old smashed 10 fours and 10 sixes during his time at the crease.

Kishan has received widespread acclaim for his captaincy in the ongoing season of the IPL. Under his leadership, the Hyderabad-based franchise has secured four wins and suffered three defeats after seven games. Currently, SRH sit in third place in the IPL 2026 standings with eight points and a net run rate of +0.820.

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Ishan Kishan Garners Praise As SRH Crush DC

Speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Sanjay Bangar praised Kishan, highlighting his tactical acumen and composure on the field.

“Ishan Kishan as a leader is tactically very good in terms of how he uses his bowlers. He understands which bowlers to use against which batters. It is a clear marker of how well he controls the game. He doesn’t look clustered, is not hurried, and is taking the right calls on the field. The way he used his spinners against DC was impressive,” Bangar said.

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Ishan Kishan Backed To Continue As SRH's Captain In IPL 2026

He further added that having an Indian captain will help bring consistency to the franchise.

"All in all, I believe that even if Pat Cummins comes back, Ishan Kishan should continue captaining SRH. More often than not, having an Indian captain brings consistency. You cannot be sure how fit a bowler of Pat Cummins’ caliber will stay throughout IPL 2026, considering the niggles he’s been dealing with. Ishan continuing with the leadership duties gives a lot of continuity to the players. That would be the way to go for Hyderabad,” he added.