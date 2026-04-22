'That Is A Good Sign': Positive MS Dhoni Update Emerges Ahead Of MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Blockbuster Clash

It's been a long time since MS Dhoni has featured in a CSK jersey in the IPL. The former Indian skipper hasn't played a single match in IPL 2026 and is still recovering from a calf strain. Dhoni travelled with the CSK team to Hyderabad but didn't play a part in his team's plans.

Will MS Dhoni Feature Against MI?

Dhoni kept wickets at the CSK nets, raising a huge possibility of him returning to the lineup against the Mumbai Indians. The 44-year-old is known for his finishing skills, but his injury issues have been a major block for CSK. The five-time champions succumbed to another loss after two consecutive defeats and should Dhoni be available, it would be a major boost for them.

Former Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Aditya Tare offered a positive Dhoni update ahead of Thursday's clash.

In an interaction with JioStar, he said, “I was watching the practice session and what surprised me the most is Mahi bhai keeping wickets. I have never seen him wear wicket-keeping gloves in a net session before. He usually just bats or bowls. He never keeps wickets in practice. But in the practice session, he had his helmet, pads, and keeping gloves on. He is probably testing his match fitness after the calf injury. We have seen him bat a couple of times in practice earlier. But this is the first time I have seen him keep wickets this year. That is a good sign. CSK might have him back on the field very soon. And if he makes his comeback against Mumbai Indians, that would be really special.”

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MS Dhoni's Numbers In IPL Over The Years

Considered as one of the finest players in IPL history, Dhoni has carved out his own niche with his consistent displays in the tournament. He has featured in 278 matches and 242 innings, amassing 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. He hasn't added an IPL century to his tally, but he has notched up 24 half-centuries.

In the 2025 season, however, he had an ordinary season. Across 14 matches and 13 innings, Dhoni managed 196 runs, averaging 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17.